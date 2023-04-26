Every once in a while, I take a photo and I look at it on a desktop computer and I’m just amazed that it came out of a phone. Anyways, here are some photos I’ve taken in the past couple weeks that surprised me at how good they came out.
whatever grabs my attention
Every once in a while, I take a photo and I look at it on a desktop computer and I’m just amazed that it came out of a phone. Anyways, here are some photos I’ve taken in the past couple weeks that surprised me at how good they came out.